Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $201,000 in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,111.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 617,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 566,664 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 833.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 317,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $4.92 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $200.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $709,666. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

