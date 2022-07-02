Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

