63,347 Shares in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.10% of Humanigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Humanigen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.01.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell bought 173,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $340,452.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,066,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,810,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

