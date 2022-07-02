Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.29% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

