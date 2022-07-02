Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $36.11 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

