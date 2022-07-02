Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 26,759 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,759 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

ALDX stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 17,700 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $59,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,557.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

