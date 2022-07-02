Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $179.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.