14,795 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TNK opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.