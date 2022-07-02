Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $258,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 117.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lufax by 256.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lufax by 83.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,257,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 1,028,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 195.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LU shares. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.