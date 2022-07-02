10,735 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Exelixis by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Exelixis by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,575. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

