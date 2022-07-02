Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $244,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $256,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $207,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $305,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,575 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.