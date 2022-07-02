Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in MBIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,314,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,987,381,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MBIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,496.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $701.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

