Belvedere Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in MBIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,314,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,987,381,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MBIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

MBI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $701.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

MBIA Profile (Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.