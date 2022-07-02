Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

NYSE WTI opened at $4.31 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $616.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

W&T Offshore Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.