17,269 Shares in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Bought by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KZR. Jonestrading increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.25 and a quick ratio of 35.25.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.