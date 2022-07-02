Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

