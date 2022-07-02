Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.