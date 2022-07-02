Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,699 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDEC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000.

UDEC opened at $27.88 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

