Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

