Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

