Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,566,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,489,000 after purchasing an additional 310,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,441 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,749,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $90.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $115.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

