Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

PYZ stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

