Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

