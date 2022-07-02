Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Shares of BABA opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $219.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

