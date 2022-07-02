DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,701,000 after buying an additional 747,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

