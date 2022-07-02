Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.73.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

