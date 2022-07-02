Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.05. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

