Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 527,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,275,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,698,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,747,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23.

