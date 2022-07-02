Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.