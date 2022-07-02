Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $13,509,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $12,500,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.