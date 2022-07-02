Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $45,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth $3,069,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 201.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.