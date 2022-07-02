Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 254.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,275 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Webster Financial worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,945 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 190,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.