GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $43,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

