GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 600 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 225.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.19.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

