GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $75.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52.

