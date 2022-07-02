GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $41,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

