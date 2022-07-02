GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.84 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.