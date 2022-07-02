Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese Sells 10,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Newmont stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

