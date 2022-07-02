GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.34.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

