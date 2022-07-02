GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

