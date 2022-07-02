GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

