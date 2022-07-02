225 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of URI opened at $244.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

