GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $55.17 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

