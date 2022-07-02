GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $46,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day moving average is $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

