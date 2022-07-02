Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,592,348.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $1,463,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00.

MRNA stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.41.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

