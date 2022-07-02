Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

