GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

