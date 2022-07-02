GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.39) to GBX 2,590 ($31.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,714.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

