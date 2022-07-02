Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.23.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.33.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $278,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

