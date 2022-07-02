Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.31.
Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
